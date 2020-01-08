RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A man is under arrest after officers found several guns and drugs in his car after he was pulled over in Rancho Cordova, police say.
The arrest happened on Jan. 3. Rancho Cordova police say an officer was patrolling near Mather Field Road and Highway 50 when they pulled over a car for alleged vehicle code violations.
As the officer soon found out, the driver didn’t have any drivers license or other ID on him.
Further, as the man got out, the officer noticed a gun in plain sight inside the car.
After discovering that the driver – 30-year-old Sacramento resident Samuel Craig – had a warrant out for his arrest, officers started searching his car. A short-barreled shotgun, two loaded handguns, ammunition, metal knuckles, drugs and more than $2,800 in cash was discovered inside, officers say.
Craig was arrested and has been booked into Sacramento County Jail. He is facing multiple charges.