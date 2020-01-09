Comments
TURLOCK (CBS13) — An elderly woman died after being struck by a vehicle on a Turlock Street Wednesday evening.
Turlock police say the collision happened around 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Avenue. Officers arrived to find the pedestrian down in the roadway.
Bystanders began life-saving measures until police took over, but the 78-year-old woman died at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.
Police say the driver remained on the scene and has cooperated with the investigation. At this point, they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Diaz at 209-668-1200.