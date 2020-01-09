Comments
KINGVALE(CBS13) — Caltrans is calling for mountain drivers to slow down as icy roads caused one vehicle to overturn near Kingvale.
The crash happened just after 11 a.m. along I-80 westbound near the Donner Lake interchange.
Officials said the incident is a solo vehicle crash and traffic was being held in the area. The road has since reopened.
Caltrans said wet and icy roads remain even after the area has been snow plowed.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported. No other details have been released at this time.
The National Weather Service said 2-3 inches of snow is expected this weekend as pass levels in the area.