FAIR OAKS (CBS13) – Almost a decade later, detectives have made an arrest in a homicide cold case in Fair Oaks.
Back on Feb. 8, 2010, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says two armed suspects got into a home near Winding Way and New York Avenue. Two brothers were inside.
The suspects demanded money from the brothers, but they wouldn’t comply. That’s when both suspects opened fire – killing one brother and injuring the other.
Both of the suspects got away and the case went cold.
However, on Tuesday, detectives arrested 45-year-old John Francis Meskell in connection to the case.
Exactly what led detectives to identifying Meskell as a suspect is unclear.
Detectives have not commented on any possible identity of the second suspect, but anyone with other information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (916) 874-5115.