  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:lodi news


LODI (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Lodi that injured one man on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. at a residence on the 400 block of Almond Drive, the Lodi Police Department said.

Officers located a male victim, 18, on the scene with what they described as non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.

MORE: California Could Be 1st State To Launch Own Generic Prescription Drug Label

No details have been released on a possible suspect, but officers said there was an altercation that happened prior to the shooting.

The unnamed victim is currently in the hospital. No further details have been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply