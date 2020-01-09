FRENCH CAMP (CBS13) – A correctional officer in training is being commended for making a real drug bust inside the San Joaquin County Jail.
The sheriff’s office says the Correctional Officer Trainee was doing a detailed inspection and search of the jail’s booking area when she came across a baggie inside the women’s restroom.
It appears someone tried to hide the baggie there, as it was found wedged between the toilet seat cover dispenser.
The sandwich-sized bag was filled with a crystal-like substance. After being tested, authorities confirmed that it was 22.6 grams of methamphetamine.
Both the trainee and her supervising correctional officer are now being commended by the sheriff’s office for their work.
It’s unclear who the drugs belonged to and if anyone is facing charges.