SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A person was transported to an area hospital after being struck by a light-rail train Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for Sac RT said the incident happened near Arden Way and Del Paso Boulevard. The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries after being pinned under the train, according to Sacramento Fire.

Sac RT said there is currently a bus bridge in place from Alkali Flats to Marconi Avenue on the Blue Line.

This is a developing story, check back for updates. 

