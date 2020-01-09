SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A person was transported to an area hospital after being struck by a light-rail train Thursday evening.
A spokesperson for Sac RT said the incident happened near Arden Way and Del Paso Boulevard. The victim was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries after being pinned under the train, according to Sacramento Fire.
🚨Incident Info: Light rail train vs. pedestrian. Rpt at 6:13PM near Arden Way/ Del Paso Blvd. One person was pinned under the train. Crews from Station 20 extricated, cared for and transported the patient to a local hospital code three with critical injuries. pic.twitter.com/4lIIkBJsUj
— Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) January 10, 2020
Sac RT said there is currently a bus bridge in place from Alkali Flats to Marconi Avenue on the Blue Line.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.