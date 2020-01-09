Fixins Soul Kitchen | Photo: Mimi V./Yelp

As fans of cronuts and cake pops can attest, food trends come and go. So how can you tell which tastes are trending today?

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to analyze which local businesses have been most discussed this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Sacramento businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on the number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are riding a trend, right now.

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar

Photo: Ashley c./Yelp

Open since August 2019, this bar, which offers ramen and more, is trending compared to other businesses categorized as “Bars” on Yelp.

Citywide, bars saw a median 1.1% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Kodaiko Ramen & Bar saw a 24.1% increase, maintaining a healthy four-star rating throughout. Moreover, on a month-to-month basis, Kodaiko Ramen & Bar’s review count increased by more than 170%.

Located at 718 K St. in downtown Sacramento, Kodaiko Ramen & Bar offers ramen, rice bowls, seared ahi tuna salad, sake, beer, wine and more on the menu.

Kodaiko Ramen & Bar is open from 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Wednesday through Friday, noon–10 p.m. on Saturday and noon–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It’s closed on Tuesday.)

The Morning Fork

Photo: Leticia T./Yelp

Whether or not you’ve been hearing buzz about Midtown’s The Morning Fork, the well-established breakfast and brunch and New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as “American (New)” on Yelp saw a median 0.8% increase in new reviews over the past month, The Morning Fork bagged an 11.4% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a sound 4.5-star rating.

There’s more that’s trending on Sacramento’s New American scene: Hoppy’s Railyard Kitchen & Hopgarden has seen an 11.3% increase in reviews, and Solomon’s Delicatessen and Camden Spit & Larder have seen 8.8 and 6.5% increases, respectively.

Open at 1111 21st St. since June 2019, The Morning Fork offers pancakes, chicken and waffles, burgers, eggs Benedicts, crab cakes and more.

The Morning Fork is open from 7:30 a.m.–2 p.m. daily.

Fixins Soul Kitchen

Photo: lt p./Yelp

North Oak Park’s Fixins Soul Kitchen is also making waves. Open since July 2019 at 3428 Third Ave., the popular bar and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers soul food and more, has seen a 10.9% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 1.2% for all businesses tagged “Breakfast & Brunch” on Yelp.

Fixins Soul Kitchen offers fried catfish, French toast, biscuits and gravy, banana pudding, shrimp and grits and more. Over the past month, it’s maintained a convincing 4.5-star rating among Yelpers.

Fixins Soul Kitchen is open from 8 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.