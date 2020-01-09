



SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two teens accused of fatally shooting a girl, 16, are expected to hear whether they will be tried as adults on Monday.

The shooting over what police call a “marijuana deal gone wrong,” took place along a popular trail in West Sacramento.

A bullet hole can be seen through the kitchen window of a West Sacramento family’s home, with four young kids inside. This family was home when the shooting happened in their backyard. It took Samantha Farris’s life.

Cassie O’Keefe lives just down the street from the trail. She was home too, watching football with her son. She said, “I heard the gunshots around that evening, not really having known what happened.”

Two teenagers are now accused of being involved in the shooting that took her life. Another 16-year-old-girl is under investigation for her involvement in the shooting.

Neighbors expect to learn if those two teenage boys will be tried as adults on Monday, perhaps in the same courtroom.

O’Keefe, who runs the trail where the shooting happened every day, hadn’t been back, until Thursday

She said, “I got half a block away, and I just started tearing up. It’s tough to know you can’t always protect your kids even though you want to,” she said.

She didn’t know Farris, but spruced up her memorial at the scene, anyway.

“Sometimes they’re just at the wrong place, at the wrong time,” she said.

Friends of Samantha showed up at the memorial on Thursday, sporting shirts in her honor. O’Keefe says this could have been anyone’s kids.

“This is really hard for the community. For everyone. My kids walk by here every day,” she said,

O’Keefe says there are no cameras, no lights and no one watching the trail between her neighborhood and River City High School.

“Good for the kids who are trying to hide things, bad for the parents who are trying to keep their kids safe,” she said.

She says this is now a tragic reminder of needed change, too late for this life cut short.

“I would hope that West Sacramento will take this as a wake up call to really scout these trails,” she said.

CBS13 expects to learn whether those minors will be tried as adults on Monday. Since Prop 57 passed in 2016, a judge will make that decision, not the District Attorney.