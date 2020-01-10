STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office says a man who died in custody in July died from high levels of methamphetamine in his system, not the use of force by deputies.
On July 16, 2019, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department said Rudy Santillan, 36, was reportedly “going crazy” and “breaking everything” in an altercation with his dad, prompting deputies to be dispatched to the scene.
When deputies contacted Santillan in a vacant lot, they said he appeared to have an altered state and resisted arrest. Deputies used physical restraint, tasers and a K-9 to take him into custody.
Body camera video captured the incident back in July. While he was in custody, Santillan had a medical emergency. He was taken to a local hospital where he died the next morning.
The DA’s office also found the use of force by the deputies justified.