GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – A free dental, vision and medical clinic is being offered this weekend to Nevada County residents.
The clinic, which is being put on by California CareForce, will be held at the Nevada County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday.
All services – which include general exams, dental cleanings, and custom prescription glasses made on-site – will come at no cost to patients. There will be no restrictions based on income, insurance, residency, employment or immigration status, organizers say.
Organizers expect demand to be high at the clinic.
For more information about the clinic, head to the California CareForce’s website: https://www.californiacareforce.org/patients/grassvalley/.