SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom trying to stem the youth vaping epidemic by adding a new tax on e-cigarettes.
The governor unveiled his 2020-21 budget proposal on Friday.
As part of the budget, Gov. Newsom is proposing a new $2 tax for each 40 milligrams of nicotine in vaping products.
California already sees a statewide 65.08 percent of wholesale tax on vapor products, according to the Tax Foundation. The new tax would be in addition to those other taxes.
The new tax would help fund youth vaping prevention programs.
According to a 2019 survey from the federal National Institute on Drug Abuse, one in four 12th graders said they had vaped nicotine in the past month. Further, the study found that 11.7 percent of 12th graders say they vaped daily.
Gov. Newsom plans on the new tax starting on Jan. 1, 2021. The tax is expected to bring in about $32 million.