ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police released the first dash camera video footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting last January.
Authorities say 48-year-old Stanley Stepanski III from Florence, Montana went on a shooting spree in Placer County on January 15, 2019. Stepanski’s crime spree ended in Roseville near westbound Interstate 80 and Highway 65.
The dash camera video released from Roseville police starts with an officer arriving at the dark crash scene. Several officers from Roseville and Rocklin surrounded him after he crashed his vehicle.
When the officer arrived, the police still believed the suspect was inside his vehicle and officers were making commands for the suspect to exit. Stepanski is then seen coming out from his vehicle on the right side of the screen. Police say he was holding a handgun that he pointed directly at officers. At that point, several officers opened fire, killing the suspect.
Warning the video below may be disturbing to some viewers.
A K9 officer, Eros, was injured during the exchange of gunfire. He made a full recovery but died months later after a bout with cancer.
Stepanski is believed to be responsible for seven crime scenes that evening and did not have a connection to the area or any of his victims.
During the shooting spree, 93-year-old Mary Toste was shot and killed at her home in Penryn. Later, Stepanski fired shots in Loomis, hitting solar company owner Brian Pierce who was driving in his truck with his daughter. Pierce’s shoulder was injured. He underwent surgery and is recovering.
