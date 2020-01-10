Comments
SONORA (CBS13) — A search is underway in Tuolumne County after an ex-Walmart employee allegedly robbed his former workplace.
Police say JoeMicahel Savaii,26, walked into the store in Sonora on Friday morning, showed the manager a gun, and demanded cash.
He drove away in a white four-door sedan with an unknown rear plate and no front plate.
Savaii is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach and call 911.
No one was injured in this incident.