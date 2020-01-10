MODESTO (CBS13) — The Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office said the May 2018 in-custody death of Alejandro Sanchez was accidental.
Deputies said Sanchez died after a struggle with deputies in the parking lot of the Country Girl Truck Stop along South 7th Street in Modesto. Sanchez reportedly flagged down some deputies for help because his truck wasn’t working.
As deputies investigated, they found the truck was not registered. The sheriff’s office said Sanchez became upset when he was told he would be cited for lack of registration.
Shortly after, additional deputies were called to the scene to take the allegedly combative Sanchez into custody.
While en route to the hospital to get checked out, the sheriff’s office said he became unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the hospital.
On Friday, the Stanislaus County District Attorney said the “the limited use of force was justified” in this case.