PLACERVILLE (CBS13) – Investigators are looking for two suspects who shot a man after getting into a Placerville home.
The incident happened later Thursday night along the 700 block of Spring Street.
Placerville police say the masked suspects knocked on the door and got inside. The people inside then tried to scatter, with one person getting out through a window.
The suspects went outside and ran into the fleeing person. They then opened fire, shooting at the person twice and hitting him at least once.
Deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office and police officers soon got to the scene, but the suspects had escaped.
Medics took the man shot to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this point.
Investigators believe the suspects, who were wearing ski masks at the time, may have known the victims and specifically targeted them.
Anyone with further information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Placerville police at (530) 642-5210.