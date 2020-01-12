ARDEN (CBS13) — Here are the latest updates for the SMUD outage in Arden on Sunday night:

10:39 p.m.

Power has nearly been fully restored as less than 200 affected customers still remain.

10:07 p.m.

The Californi Highway Patrol North Sacramento said the westbound lanes of Watt Avenue at Arden Way are closed due to the crash. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

CHP said the crash is being investigated as a possible DUI. There is no estimated time of reopening of the roadways.

A SMUD outage map shows the number of affected customers has dropped back down to just over 6,000.

9:53 p.m.

SMUD has confirmed the cause of the outage was a crash. A vehicle collided with a power pole near Arden Way and Watt Avenue at around 9:15 p.m.

Vehicle into a SMUD power pole on Arden just west of Watt the cause of outage in that area. @SMUDUpdates troubleshooters working to get customers restored safely and quickly as possible. https://t.co/R7TLtSGpix for updates. — SMUD (@SMUDUpdates) January 13, 2020

9:50 p.m.

Over 10,000 people are now affected according to SMUD’s outage map on their website. The estimated time of restoration has been pushed to 11:10 p.m.

9:39 p.m.

A SMUD outage in the Arden area has over 6,000 people without power Sunday night.

The cause of the outage is currently under investigation.

SMUD said power is expected to be restored by 10:50 p.m.

Follow CBS13 for more updates.