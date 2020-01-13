EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — On Monday, a 28-year-old Camino man, Elijah Richter, pleaded guilty to distributing a designer drug that caused the death of a juvenile.
Around Sept. 8, 2012, Richter distributed doses of 251-NBOMe to Jesse Roberts, who distributed them to a juvenile boy. The boy died from an overdose after taking four doses of the designer drug. Roberts was prosecuted by the El Dorado County District Attorney’s office. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 and sentenced to six years in prison.
According to court documents, Richter bought the 251-NBOMe from Europe through a site on the dark web.
Law enforcement officers found 2.61 grams of MDMA (Ecstasy), three digital scales, 3.81 grams of suspected hash oil, 42.25 grams of marijuana, 89 pink colored tabs of suspected 25I-NBOMe on paper, and seven additional tabs of suspected 25I-NBOMe in aluminum foil, as well as a handwritten list of drugs and their proper dosage unit in a search of Richter’s home. They say he admitted to supplying the hits of 251-NBOMe that killed the boy.
Richter is due back in court for sentencing on April 27. He faces at least 20 years in prison and a $10 million fine.