NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — With another storm rolling in, chain controls went into effect on Interstate 80 Monday evening.
Caltrans said chains are required for eastbound traffic from Kingvale in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County. All vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tries must have chains.
Chain Control Update:
I-80 is R2 Kingvale to Truckee in both directions.
Trucks are minimum.
That is all 😂 pic.twitter.com/dS6ilbupEy
— CHP-Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) January 14, 2020
For westbound traffic, chains are required for all vehicles from the Donner Lake interchange to west of Kingvale.
Additionally, chains are required for all vehicles on Highway 20 from five miles west of the junction of I-80 to the junction in Nevada County.
Mountain snow will lead to reduced visibility at times, slippery roads, & travel delays tonight into Tuesday. Carry chains if you must travel! #cawx pic.twitter.com/eloHrf0smH
— NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 14, 2020
Drivers can check current road conditions on Caltrans’ website or call 1-800-427-7623.