Filed Under:chain controls, Interstate 80


NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — With another storm rolling in, chain controls went into effect on Interstate 80 Monday evening.

Caltrans said chains are required for eastbound traffic from Kingvale in Placer County to Truckee in Nevada County. All vehicles except 4-wheel drive vehicles with snow tries must have chains.

For westbound traffic, chains are required for all vehicles from the Donner Lake interchange to west of Kingvale.

Additionally, chains are required for all vehicles on Highway 20 from five miles west of the junction of I-80 to the junction in Nevada County.

READ ALSO: Unsettled Weather Expected In NorCal All Week – With Significant Storm Coming Thursday

Drivers can check current road conditions on Caltrans’ website or call 1-800-427-7623.

