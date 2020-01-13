ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Parents in Elk Grove got to kick the wheels of a new ride-sharing service designed exclusively for children that’s coming to their city.

Company creator Kevin Lillard is launching a business called Prodigy Children’s Shuttle Service. The new start-up is akin to Uber and other ride-sharing services, but for children coming and going to school.

“We also have an app that has been designed that will alert parents when their children are picked up, when their kids are dropped off, and they can also track the van turn by turn,” Lillard said.

Lillard is starting the business with two vans and three drivers.

“Starting off with two vans is what I can afford,” Lillard said. “But we do plan on expanding.”

It’s a first of its kind in the Sacramento area, but other businesses of its kind have launched in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and Dallas.

Andrea and Larry Thomas both work and have an 11-year-old daughter. They’ve relied on family and friends for pickups and drop-offs.

“We’ve had my mom, my brothers, my grandparents, friends, neighbors [help],” Andrea said.

The Thomas’ say will try the new ride-sharing service to add more consistency into their daily lives

Lillard says the drivers he’s hired have been certified and processed through the Department of Justice and FBI databases. They’re also first aid and CPR trained.

The service aims to launch by next month.