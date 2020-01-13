SONORA (CBS13) — Police arrested an 18-year-old student for having a loaded firearm on campus and being in possession of a stolen gun on Monday.
Administrators at Cassina High School notified the police around 10:30 a.m. on Monday that a student was seen on campus with a firearm. At the time of the call, police say the student, Daniel Charles Wandersee Jr. of Jamestown, had walked away from campus.
When officers responded to the school, Wandersee returned to campus and was taken into custody. Police say they found a .40 caliber semi-automatic firearm in his waistband. The gun was loaded with one round in the chamber and an empty magazine in the well. Additionally, police say the gun was reported stolen from a vehicle on Southgate Drive on Jan. 6.
Police are investigating the incident and said there is no indication Wandersee was planning to use the gun at school or that he had an intended target.
He was booked into the Tuolumne County Jail on two felony charges. His bail was set at $30,000.