CAMERON PARK (CBS13) – More surveillance photos have been released of the man suspected of stealing a husky from the backyard of a Cameron Park home over the weekend.
The incident happened along Los Santos Drive around noon on Saturday.
According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the man took the Keenai the husky out of the backyard. He is possibly associated with a dark-colored Toyota 4Runner or similar SUV.
Surveillance photos of the suspect
Deputies say the man was possibly seen in the area before, but he has still not been identified.
More surveillance photos of the man were released on Monday by the sheriff’s detectives.
Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to call authorities.