ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office is investigating a case of vandalism at a Sikh house of worship in Orangevale.

(credit: Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib)

Vandals painted a swastika and wrote “white power” on a sign in front of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib on Walnut Avenue. The vandalism was discovered early Monday morning.

READ: Suspect Accused Of Killing Sikh Man Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ To Murder Charges

The sheriff’s office is investigating this as a hate crime. Deputies helped clean up the vandalism on Monday.

The FBI’s latest annual report on hate crimes shows a 200% spike in anti-Sikh violence in the U.S. compared to 2017.

 

  1. NoMoreHollywood says:
    Perhaps these domestic terrorists also involved with stringing up that poor guy on the Citrus Heights I-80 E Riverside exit?

