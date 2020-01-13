Comments
ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s office is investigating a case of vandalism at a Sikh house of worship in Orangevale.
Vandals painted a swastika and wrote “white power” on a sign in front of Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Sahib on Walnut Avenue. The vandalism was discovered early Monday morning.
The sheriff’s office is investigating this as a hate crime. Deputies helped clean up the vandalism on Monday.
The FBI’s latest annual report on hate crimes shows a 200% spike in anti-Sikh violence in the U.S. compared to 2017.
Perhaps these domestic terrorists also involved with stringing up that poor guy on the Citrus Heights I-80 E Riverside exit?