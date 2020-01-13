Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An unusual new restaurant may soon be landing in South Sacramento.
Developers have submitted plans for a new fish market-style eatery that features the fuselage of a 747 jumbo jet sticking out the front of the building.
It would be on Freeport Boulevard across the street from Executive Airport.
The property is being built by the owners of Sacramento Valley Ambulance, which is also planning on moving their headquarters there.
Those of us old enough to remember Farrel’s don’t find this attractive, funny or unique. Lets go back to the drawing board on this one!