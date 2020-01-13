  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Sacramento Executive Airport, South Sacramento News


SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An unusual new restaurant may soon be landing in South Sacramento.

Developers have submitted plans for a new fish market-style eatery that features the fuselage of a 747 jumbo jet sticking out the front of the building.

It would be on Freeport Boulevard across the street from Executive Airport.

Swipe through renderings of the proposed restaurant below:

The property is being built by the owners of Sacramento Valley Ambulance, which is also planning on moving their headquarters there.

Comments
  1. Earl says:
    January 13, 2020 at 11:32 pm

    Those of us old enough to remember Farrel’s don’t find this attractive, funny or unique. Lets go back to the drawing board on this one!

    Reply

