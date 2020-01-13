STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 36-year-old man was shot in his backyard on Monday while confronting three men who reportedly tried to enter his property.
Police say the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of East Seventh Street. The victim’s wife heard a gunshot while he was outside and called the police.
When she went to check on her husband, she found he had been shot and the suspects had left the area. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police do not know his condition.
Police are now looking for the three suspects. One is described as a black male adult, last seen wearing jeans and mask, the second suspect is a white male adult wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and the third suspect is an unknown race male adult.