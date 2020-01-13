WHEATLAND (CBS13) – Tim McGraw will be coming to the Sacramento area for his summer 2020 “Here On Earth” tour.
The country music superstar announced his headlining tour on Monday.
Excited to announce the 2020 #HereOnEarth Tour with guests @Midland and @IngridAndress! Plus two special stadium shows in LA and Philly with @LukeCombs!!!
Tour listings and ticket info available at https://t.co/pdXkJ2DJfu
See you out there! pic.twitter.com/48RqsyJwiS
— Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) January 13, 2020
McGraw is set to visit the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Saturday, Aug. 22. Midland and Ingrid Andress have been slated as McGraw’s supporting acts.
Luke Combs will be joining McGraw for two dates (one in Los Angeles and a following show in Philadelphia) later in the tour.
Tickets for the general public go on sale starting in February.