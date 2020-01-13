  • CBS13On Air

WHEATLAND (CBS13) – Tim McGraw will be coming to the Sacramento area for his summer 2020 “Here On Earth” tour.

The country music superstar announced his headlining tour on Monday.

McGraw is set to visit the Toyota Amphitheatre in Wheatland on Saturday, Aug. 22. Midland and Ingrid Andress have been slated as McGraw’s supporting acts.

Luke Combs will be joining McGraw for two dates (one in Los Angeles and a following show in Philadelphia) later in the tour.

Tickets for the general public go on sale starting in February.

