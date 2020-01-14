Comments
SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — From San Jose’s Santana Row to San Francisco’s famed Fisherman’s Wharf, a fandom malady going by the name of ’49ers Fever’ was percolating Tuesday, building as the hours counted down toward Sunday’s NFC Championship Game showdown with the Green Bay Packers.
According to Ticketmaster, the average re-sell price for the game is $778 — more than double the $312 average for the team’s last playoff appearance in 2013. And while there was some interest among Green Bay fans, the largest re-sell markets were for ticket buyers in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas and Hawaii.