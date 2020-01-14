ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A caretaker at a facility for dependent adults was arrested on Tuesday in connection to the death of an 18-year-old resident.
According to police, the Cosumnes Fire Department responded to a 911 call of an unconscious 18-year-old man at a residential care facility for dependent adults, United Living Care Home, on Dec. 26. The victim, identified as Alexander Sanchez, was taken to Kaiser South where staff alerted police of a visible injury to his head two days after he was brought in.
Detectives began investigating the incident and say around noon on Dec. 26, Sanchez and caretaker Aaron Gacilan, 31, got into a physical altercation. Police said Gacilan kicked Sanchez in the head several times until he went limp but was conscious.
Four hours later, Gacilan reportedly went in to check on Sanchez and saw he was unconscious, prompting him to call 911.
Sanchez died on Dec. 28, according to the Sacramento County Coroner.
On Tuesday, Gacilan was arrested by Elk Grove police on an arrest warrant for involuntary manslaughter.