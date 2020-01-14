Comments
ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police in Elk Grove are investigating a series of wheel thefts that have hit the city over the past couple of days.
Elk Grove police say they have received a total of five tire theft reports in the area near Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road recently.
Cars are being left of blocks with their whole wheel taken, as seen in a photo of the crime posted by Elk Grove police.
Officers are urging residents to take precautions to prevent vehicles from being targeted, like parking in a garage when possible, installing a car alarm that includes wheel sensors, turning wheels when parking and using wheel locks.
Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to call police at (916) 714-5115.