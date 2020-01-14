  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Interstate 5

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A pair of crashes involving several vehicles has traffic on Interstate 5 just south of Elk Grove moving very slow Tuesday morning.

The first crash happened around 5:30 a.m. near the Hood Franklin Road off-ramp from the southbound side of I-5. In this crash, there were two vehicles involved.

About a half-hour later, several other vehicles were involved in another crash in the same area.

Exactly what led to both crashes, and if the crashes are related, is unclear at this point.

Caltrans is now warning drivers to expect major delays on southbound I-5 just south of Elk Grove due to the crashes and the cleanup necessary after them.

“Looky loos” gazing at the crash on opposite side of the freeway has northbound I-5 traffic also going slow, Caltrans says.

Comments

Leave a Reply