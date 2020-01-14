Filed Under:Rocklin News

ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Rocklin police officers are looking for a person of interest in counterfeit bills case.

Police say the counterfeit bills were passed at a Rocklin clothing store on Jan. 7.

The person of interest appears to be a woman with light brown or red hair. She is wearing ripped jeans, Converse, and an MTV t-shirt in the surveillance pictures.

Anyone with information about the case or person in the pictures is asked to call the Rocklin police department non-emergency number at 916-625-5400, case 20-7-5.

