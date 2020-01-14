ROCKLIN (CBS13) — Rocklin police officers are looking for a person of interest in counterfeit bills case.
Police say the counterfeit bills were passed at a Rocklin clothing store on Jan. 7.
The person of interest appears to be a woman with light brown or red hair. She is wearing ripped jeans, Converse, and an MTV t-shirt in the surveillance pictures.
#RocklinPD is seeking a person of interest in a case involving counterfeit bills being passed at a Rocklin clothing store on 1/7. Please contact the Rocklin Police Department non-emergency number at (916) 625-5400 and reference case number 20-7-5 w/info. pic.twitter.com/7OaPS0ckZ9
Anyone with information about the case or person in the pictures is asked to call the Rocklin police department non-emergency number at 916-625-5400, case 20-7-5.