SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento homicide suspect was arrested in Roseville Tuesday evening after attempting to run from officers and crashing into a bus.
Sacramento police officers found a deceased adult woman after being called for a welfare check at a residence on the 6700 block of Calvine Road Tuesday afternoon. Responding officers began investigating the death and identified a suspect who was known to the victim.
Investigators believed the suspect was in Roseville and provided police there a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Around 7:30 p.m., Roseville police located the suspect but said he attempted to drive away when asked to exit his vehicle. When the suspect tried to drive onto North Sunrise Boulevard, police say he hit a city bus and got out to try and run from the scene.
Roseville officers took the suspect into custody and said he was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police say one citizen who was on the bus reported minor injuries in the crash.
Sacramento police are encouraging any witnesses with any information about the homicide to contact the dispatch center at (916) 264-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).
Police have not yet released the victim or the suspect’s name.