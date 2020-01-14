STOCKTON (CBS13) – Yee Yang says the crime happening where his lives is nerve-racking.
“It’s just too much we need to stop that negative stuff,” he said.
On Monday, Stockton Police responded to a home on 7th and Sacramento Streets after a woman called 911 saying somebody shot her husband.
“He was a mechanic in the area and just for this to happen out of the blue it’s kind of like, it sucks,” a neighbor said.
Investigators say the man was checking on some noises in his backyard in the middle of the afternoon when three men confronted him and then shot him. Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department says during the next few weeks, officers will be monitoring the neighborhood by adding more patrols.
“Then our neighborhood impact team is going to be out door-to-door talking to neighbors,” Silva said.
Neighbors like Christine Warren are hurting emotionally.
“Surprised, devastated, shocked hurt just a bunch of stuff,” Warren expressed. “I feel bad because he is missed. I miss him being out in the yard.
Yang just wants peace.
“It makes me scared, but you know what? Sometimes it’s hard to move because this is all I can afford,” he said.
Police are looking for any surveillance video that’ll will help identify the suspects involved.