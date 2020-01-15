



PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — A Wisconsin mother is traveling to California after learning her son was found dead in Placerville. Police have not yet released how, or where he died.

Roman Lopez’s death has captivated the town where he lived for less than a month. The community is now offering their support to this heartbroken mother.

Comments of support from community members are pouring in online in a group in Lopez’s honor that already has more than 1,000 members and even more comments. Alison and Tom Loeprich own a bed and breakfast in Placerville tucked away on a hill. It’s also just a few blocks from the place Roman called home, just before he died.

“I thought it would be an ideal place, because it’s sort of private,” said Loeprich.

Shelly Lopez and her family have been invited to stay with the Loeprichs when they come to town this week to find out details about her son’s death.

“Everyone is just trying to figure out what happened here and what happened to this little boy,” said Loeprich.

The Loperich family is just one of the many Placerville. Many neighbors are offering support to the mom, who just lost her son.

“She’s fighting, fighting for her life and fighting for her son,” said Loeprich. “In all these stories and all this speculation she’s the only person from my core, I just felt for.”

In hopes of making this tragic time, a little easier, as this mom says goodbye to her only son.

“Everyone just wants to do something, and it’s not something you could ever fix,” said Loeprich.

The coroner’s report on the cause of death could take several days to release.