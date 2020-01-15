  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMUndercover Boss
    8:00 PMCriminal Minds
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jason Aldean

WHEATLAND (CBS13) — Country music superstar Jason Aldean is extending his 2020 tour through the summer and will be making a stop near Sacramento.

On Wednesday, Aldean announced his 2020 “WE BACK TOUR” will extend through the summer with 22 additional dates. The tour will feature guests Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Dee Jay Silver.

The guest for the Sept. 24 show at Toyota Amphitheater in Wheatland has not yet been announced.

Comments

Leave a Reply