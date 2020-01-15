SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A young girl was struck and killed on Business 80 at Watt Avenue Wednesday evening while trying to help another juvenile.
CHP says the victim went onto the freeway to try to stop another juvenile who was in the roadway and keep her from getting hurt. In the process of trying to help, the juvenile was struck. She died from her injuries at the scene.
The juvenile had come from the nearby Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento off Auburn Boulevard. Her identity has not yet been released.
According to CHP, the driver involved stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
CHP is investigating the crash. At this point, DUI is not suspected.
