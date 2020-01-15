Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Abandoned shopping carts, and those being used by homeless people, are being rounded up by Modesto police on Wednesday.
The Modesto Police Department says they are doing the round-up to fight blight in the city.
Officers say they are targeting not just abandoned shopping carts, but also those being used to store or transport personal property. People found in possession of them will be given a citation, officers say, and the cart will be taken.
A bag will be given to people if needed in place of the cart, Modesto police say.
Modesto residents are being urged to help the round-up by reporting abandoned shopping carts through the GoModesto app.