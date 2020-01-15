Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver escaped being seriously injured after their car got lodged between a big rig and a freeway shoulder wall in Sacramento on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the Northgate Boulevard exit. At least three vehicles – including a big rig hauling cars and passenger vehicle – were involved.
Somehow, the car ended up lodged between the big rig and the shoulder wall. Crews from the Sacramento Fire Department had to extricate the driver by cutting the roof off of the car.
Despite the mess of metal, firefighters say no one was hurt in the crash.
It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash.