SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A major crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in the North Sacramento area has traffic moving very slow on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the Northgate Boulevard exit.
Traffic alert. On I-80 eastbound, east of Northgate the two right lanes will be blocked due to a 3 vehicle collision. Plan accordingly and drive safe. @CHPNSac @CaltransDist3 @CHP_Valley @SafeDrivingHelp @DriveSafety
— CHP North Sac (@CHPNSac) January 15, 2020
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles – including a big rig and passenger vehicle – were involved. The right two lanes of traffic are blocked, according to California Highway Patrol.
Traffic is backing up to the I-80/I-5 interchange on the eastbound side.
No estimated time of clearing has been given.