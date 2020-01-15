  • CBS13On Air

Sacramento News

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A major crash on eastbound Interstate 80 in the North Sacramento area has traffic moving very slow on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. near the Northgate Boulevard exit.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but at least three vehicles – including a big rig and passenger vehicle – were involved. The right two lanes of traffic are blocked, according to California Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backing up to the I-80/I-5 interchange on the eastbound side.

No estimated time of clearing has been given.

