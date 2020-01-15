ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Two young men are under arrest after a high-speed chase from Loomis to Roseville, authorities say.
Back on Jan. 9, Placer County deputies were investigating a report of shots being fired out a car when the suspects were spotted near Lawnview Avenue in Loomis. Deputies tried to pull the car over, but it took off and went onto Interstate 80.
Deputies say the suspects reached speeds of up to 110 mph before they eventually lost control and crashed into a field near Rocky Ridge Drive in Roseville.
One person who was in the car – 19-year-old Antelope resident Gage Krigbaum – got out and ran after the crash. A deputy who ran after him saw that Krigbaum had a Glock in his hand and ordered the teen to drop it. Krigbaum threw the gun and a magazine away during the chase, deputies say, and he was caught a short time later.
There were four other people, including a minor, in the car when it crashed. Eventually, only Krigbaum and the driver – 19-year-old Roseville resident Clayton Baker – were arrested.
Krigbaum is facing several charges related to the gun, shooting and chase. Baker is facing charges of evading a peace officer.
Both Baker and Krigbaum are being held at South Placer Jail on $500,000 bail.