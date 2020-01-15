SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Authorities have released the name of a Sacramento homicide suspect who was arrested after a chase in Roseville that ended after he crashed into a bus.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers originally responded to the 6700 block of Calvine Road on Tuesday to do a welfare check and found a woman had been stabbed to death.
RELATED: Sacramento Homicide Suspect Arrested In Roseville After Hitting Bus
A suspect was quickly identified as someone who the woman knew. Investigators were able to track the suspect to Roseville.
In Roseville, police say the suspect tried to run over an officer. He was eventually arrested after crashing into a city bus.
The suspect has been identified as 44-year-old Asghar Ehsan. Exactly how he knew the victim has not been detailed by police at this point in the investigation.