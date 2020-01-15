SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento police and the FBI are continuing to looking for a man who is wanted for robbing a bank last month.
Officers say the robbery happened at a local bank on Dec. 2 around 9:45 a.m. The bank is located at 3418 Broadway.
The suspect, a white male adult, reportedly demanded money from the employee and ran away from the scene. Police say there was not a weapon seen at the scene.
Have you seen him? Sacramento Police and FBI continue to seek this man, wanted for robbing a Sacramento bank in the Oak Park neighborhood.
— FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) January 16, 2020
The suspect is described as six feet tall, in his 30’s to 40’s with a medium build, possibly shaved head, dark-colored eyes. He was pictured wearing a black hooded sweatshirt that was lined with red material and gray accents, and dark jeans.