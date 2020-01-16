OAKLAND (CBS13) – Gov. Gavin Newsom is on a weeklong statewide tour promoting his billion-dollar effort to tackle the homeless crisis in California.

The governor signed an emergency order last week and plans on distributing one hundred FEMA trailers throughout the state.

Touting his effort, the governor’s office highlighted a fleet of trailers that were on their way to a vacant lot in Oakland on Wednesday. The trailers will provide services and shelter to homeless people.

8 days ago, @GavinNewsom signed an EO to address the homelessness crisis & rapidly increase housing & shelter options. Yesterday, @CaltransHQ transported trailers to a vacant city-owned lot in Oakland where they will provide services & shelter to those in need. #CaliforniaForAll pic.twitter.com/zNl6uEc8I7 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) January 16, 2020

Earlier in the week, Gov. Newsom toured a Nevada County program that provides health assistance and low-barrier housing for people in Grass Valley. The next day, he visited the Los Angeles area and Riverside to tour homeless shelters meet with homeless advocates.

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development says about 150,000 people are living on California streets or in shelters.

As part of his 2020-21 budget proposal, Gov. Newsom is pushing for $1 billion for fight homelessness in California.