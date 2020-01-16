Filed Under:chain controls, Gold Run, Interstate 80

GOLD RUN (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to stop trying to find ways around chain controls as a storm wallops the Sierra.

On Thursday, CHP Gold Run said several people have been trying to get around chain controls on Interstate 80 by using side roads. This has caused multiple spinouts on these often narrow passages, officers say, causing the roads to be blocked

These back road incidents pulling resources away from the freeway, CHP says.

Chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line. On Highway 50, chain controls are in effect from Placerville to Meyers.

