GOLD RUN (CBS13) – California Highway Patrol is warning drivers to stop trying to find ways around chain controls as a storm wallops the Sierra.
On Thursday, CHP Gold Run said several people have been trying to get around chain controls on Interstate 80 by using side roads. This has caused multiple spinouts on these often narrow passages, officers say, causing the roads to be blocked
Several people have tried to get around chain control on the side roads which has caused multiple spin outs and now the back roads are blocked. It’s also pulling resources away from the freeway. Motorists CAN’T get around chain control on the back roads! #chp #caltransdist3 pic.twitter.com/dxGBuQ83Ny
— CHP – Gold Run (@CHPGoldRun) January 16, 2020
These back road incidents pulling resources away from the freeway, CHP says.
Chain controls are in effect on Interstate 80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line. On Highway 50, chain controls are in effect from Placerville to Meyers.