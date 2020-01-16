CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police say a woman found dead inside a Citrus Heights home was the victim of homicide.
California Highway Patrol officers went out to the woman’s apartment along the 7400 block of Auburn Oaks Court on Jan. 15 to do a welfare check as part of an investigation into the death of a man. In that first incident, which happened on Jan. 11, the man’s body was found with a rope tied around his neck alongside a freeway embankment near the border of Citrus Heights and Roseville.
The woman was found dead in the apartment. Detectives originally labeled her death as suspicious. On Thursday, Citrus Heights police said they now believe she was the victim of a homicide.
Investigators are not releasing the name of the woman at the moment.
At this point, Citrus Heights police say they haven’t confirmed that the man’s death is connected to the woman’s homicide investigation.
The man’s name has also not been released by authorities at this point.
Anyone with information relevant to the cases is asked to call Citrus Heights police at (916) 727-5524.