



EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — Ring doorbell video shows El Dorado County Supervisor candidate Ray Nutting canvassing at a Cameron Park home and taking his opponent’s campaign literature from the door, putting it in his pocket, and walking away.

Nutting read a statement over the phone about the video explaining his actions.

“I saw a political flyer,” Nutting said. “I wanted to read it. I should have read it there and put it back. I made a mistake and I apologize.”

Nutting’s opponent is former Cal Fire Chief Ken Pimlott, who says the video speaks for itself.

“I don’t want to read into what he was thinking,” Pimlott said. “That was very disappointing. It just really speaks to integrity and ethics, and it’s really hurting the voters who want to make good choices.”

The video shines a harsh spotlight on Nutting in his first attempt to re-enter politics after he was removed from his El Dorado County Supervisor office by a judge’s order in 2014 when he was convicted on 6 misdemeanor charges.

The ruling came after Nutting was found not guilty of felony charges stemming from allegations he did not disclose using state grants to clear brush on his family ranch.

“And I was found innocent, on the original charges,” Nutting said. “And I think most people understand that.”

A campaign for a local supervisors race, coming into focus in El Dorado County. Ring video is serving as a reminder the public is watching now more than ever.

The El Dorado Elections office is seeking the county counsel’s and district attorney’s opinion, on whether the video shows any campaign rules were violated.