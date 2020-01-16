  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:BB gun, Manteca News

MANTECA (CBS13) — A Manteca elementary school was put on lockdown Thursday after a student brought a BB gun to campus.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at Golden West Elementary Scool on N. Main Street. Officers say the weapon looked and felt like a real gun. They say the student in question was cooperative with the investigation.

Police don’t believe the student intended to hurt anyone. They say it was “just poor judgement which caused him to bring it to school.”

It is a crime to bring a BB gun onto school grounds.

