



COLFAX (CBS13) — Heavy snow in the Sierra made travel not just difficult but dangerous on Interstate 80 Thursday.

Chain controls were still in effect Thursday night ahead of a busy holiday weekend, starting at a low elevation in Colfax.

“There’s a ton of snow for sure, probably some of the most that I’ve seen. The downpour is so constant that your vision is kind of impaired,” said Max Kollmorgen, who was visiting Squaw Valley Ski Resort.

Hazards on the street are not the only concern. Chunks of heavy snow suddenly started falling off a gas station roof as CBS13 was in the middle of an interview Thursday.

CHP says they responded to 10 collisions and the number of spin-outs was too many to count. Officer Chris Nave said people are foolishly taking back roads to avoid chain controls.

“Please just stay at chain control don’t try to get around chain control because that’s where we get a lot of problems and it pulls our resources away from the freeway,” he said.

For Joe Sanchez, this snow is a business opportunity. He said he’s going to be out plowing all night and into the morning and so far conditions have benefited him

“The roads are empty. There’s not very many people out in the roads right now which is surprising I hope it lasts until tomorrow,” he said.

As of Thursday evening, CHP said semi-trucks were still being turned around at the Applegate exit before Colfax.