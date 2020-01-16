SAN FRANCISCO (CBS13) – A former Sacramento State softball player has been named as one of the San Francisco Giants’ new assistant coaches.
The SF Giants announced a couple new additions to Manager Gabe Kapler’s staff on Thursday.
Alyssa Nakken and Mark Hallberg will be serving as Major League Assistant Coaches. With her hiring, Nakken joins the trend of major pro teams adding women as coaches.
HORNET PROUD! Congrats Alyssa! #StingersUp @SacStSoftball https://t.co/JeXLuqFDuD
— Hornet Athletics (@hornetsports) January 16, 2020
Nakken got her B.S. from Sac State back in 2012 and was a four-time Academic All American softball player for the Hornets. She has been with the SF Giants organization since 2014, starting as an intern.
Since joining the organization, the SF Giants say Nakken has worked on several projects related to the amateur draft, international operations and player development. Most recently, she has been working on the organization’s health and wellness initiatives.
Nakken had a distinguished college career with the Hornet softball team, where she played first base. Her 1,265 putouts remain the most in school history.
There have only been a handful of women’s coaches in the MLB, all coming in recent years. The New York Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec as a hitting coach in 2019, while the Oakland Athletics hired Justine Siegal in 2015 as a guest instructor.