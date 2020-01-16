



GRASS VALLEY(CBS13) — Rain quickly turned into snow in Grass Valley on Thursday.

“It’s the kind of thing that makes the roads real slick and stick to your eyelashes,” one man said.

Most importantly, it’s the kind of snow that sticks to almost everything. The highways, the ground, even car windows.

“I’­m over it because I’m from Tahoe so I got enough of it up there,” one woman said.

“Unexpected, but beautiful. I don’t like driving in it,” another woman said.

The road conditions kept officers in Grass Valley busy, responding to crashes and spin-outs all day. The people who live in the area have been busy too, stocking up for snow days.

“Going to get some groceries and go home and cook,” a shopper said.

“We get a lot of firewood ready and we get a lot of food ready which is why I’m right here. Get the snow shovel out,” one man said.

The conditions forced Grass Valley and Nevada City Schools Districts to shut down early for the day.

“It’s just really snowy and it usually doesn’t really snow,” a student said.

It all made for an unexpected snow day.